Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jesse F. Bruce, 42, of 18th Street for indecent exposure and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Brenda L. Sutton, 36, of Stinson Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, no registration and theft at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday at House Avenue and East 17th Street.
Jeremiah P. Morris, 19, of East 18th Street for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Calvin S. Boyer, 38, of 18th Street for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license; expired or improper registration, and no liability insurance, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at Campstool Road and Livingston Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Dakota S. Pratt, 23, of Sunridge Drive on two felony warrants for destruction of property and a misdemeanor warrant for accessory at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven A. Guille, 30, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Trevor S. Robinson, 21, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a powdery substance at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sebastian M. Moore, 23, of Taft Avenue for interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on misdemeanor warrants for battery/touching in a rude manner and interference with an emergency call at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Dustin L. Yearout, 43, of Bremerton, Washington, on a felony warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles A. Frauendienst, 33, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Dakota S. Pratt, 23, of Sunridge Drive for felony motor vehicle theft at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Hope Court.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Chuck A. Hodge, 34, transient, for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 4 on Wyoming Highway 214.
Alanna D. McCord, 21, of County Road 144, Burns, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, no valid driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance (plant), property destruction and interference with a peace officer at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at Artesian Road and U.S. Highway 85.
Steven A. Guille, 30, of South Greeley Highway on misdemeanor warrants for criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance (liquid methamphetamine) at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at Artesian Road and U.S. Highway 85.
Greg E. Branch, 40, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for probation violation and misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance (meth) at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at Artesian Road and U.S. Highway 85.