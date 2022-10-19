Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jefferson L. Fitzhugh, 54, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:50 p.m. Monday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Curtis R. Wisely, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:09 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Kathleen L. Lien, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, disturbing the peace/property, refusing to provide ID to police officer and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3:36 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Russell Avenue.
Cortaevius M. Williams, 23, of Bent Avenue for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at Dell Range Boulevard and Grandview Avenue.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, shoplifting (under $100) and disturbing the peace/property at 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Crystal E. Kaiser, 37, of Carmel Drive for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and felony child abuse with minor injury (physical, responsible for welfare) at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Mark A. Sisco, 58, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Timothy J. Garner, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Marena J. Nelson, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East 11th Street.
Joshua E. Smith, 40, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:10 a.m. Friday at West 19th Street and Dey Avenue.
Zackary L. Mondello, 30, of Redmond Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:57 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Ronald C. Benzel, 60, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for misdemeanor open container violation, possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and public intoxication at 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Amber R. Norman, 23, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a temporary protection order at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West 19th Street.
Xavier M. Taylor, 30, of Neal Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Brandyn M. Farley, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding and driving with a suspended/canceled license at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Robert L. Snow, 71, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 3:02 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Zain T. Burdine, 20, of 24th Street for felony forgery (uttering, passing) and felony conspiracy at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Eric L. Webb, 39, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for parole violation at 7:01 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Bridget A. Copley, 58, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:18 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Stephanie A. Flores-Pena, 38, of Talbot Court on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to provide proof of counseling to court at 11:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Frank L. Roberts IV, 37, transient, on a warrant for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Fifth Street and Interstate 180.
Kevin J. Haley, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for probation violation at 12:22 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 42, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:46 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Martin A. Martinez Jr., 30, of Factor Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:25 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Bruce C. Johnston, 38, of Artesian Road for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Avenue C.
Titipong Tongbua, 42, of Loveland, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for failure to comply and a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 7:42 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy W. McDonald, 46, of 11th Street for misdemeanor protection order violation at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Robert R.M. Crenshaw, 44, of Neal Avenue for felony child abuse with minor injury (physical, not responsible for welfare) and misdemeanor domestic assault at 8:35 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Steven R. Dooley, 41, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (controlled substance) and failure to maintain lane at 5:50 p.m. Friday at East College Drive and South Greeley Highway.
Chuck A. Hodge, 35, of Burns on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Road 146.
Jack M. Olinger, 22, of Elizabeth Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jason D. Stratton, 39, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 12:16 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Joshua C. Ward, 26, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:56 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Max Duggan, 29, of Denver for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding (74 mph in a 40 mph zone) at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South Greeley Highway.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Ronald L. Miller, 43, of Ocklawaha, Florida, for misdemeanor unlawful contact at 6:51 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 401 on eastbound I-80.
Jack L. Lopez, 21, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to drive within single lane at 2:52 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 346 on eastbound I-80.
Alexander Chay Ramirez, 22, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance (more than 3 ounces) and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 15 on northbound Interstate 25.