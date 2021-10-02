Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Richard B. Liberman, 49, of Ahrens Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:41 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of McFarland Avenue.
Amanda L. Stephens, 33, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Tyson D. Lynch, 22, transient, for a misdemeanor protection order violation at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
Roland C. French, 47, of Myers Court for misdemeanor giving false identity at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Scott R. Ballast, 35, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, and misdemeanor interference with a police officer with no injury, methamphetamine possession and criminal trespass (communication) at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of King Court.
Stephen J. Bell, 41, of Pinion Street on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of stalking (harass) and breach of peace at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Roberto Olague, 28, of Stinson Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Parsley Boulevard.
Brittni N. Rash, 29, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Graycee R. Bingham, 19, of Killarney Drive for felony motor vehicle theft at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Lincolnway.
Cory E. Huber, 40, of Whispering Hills Road on a felony warrant for theft by deception out of Nebraska at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 30, of Hope Court on a misdemeanor court order at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Tyson D. Lynch, 22, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michelle Eicher, 48, of Sunridge Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
David S. Breedlove Jr., 34, of House Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:35 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.
Steven P.W. Oswald, 25, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Colleen M. Willow, 34, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for breach of peace, probation violation and assault (battery) at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
April M. Gatherers, 38, of Maple Street, Pine Bluffs, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Adelyn R. Amarante-Gil, 30, of Hartford, Connecticut, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.