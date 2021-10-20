Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jon E. Chastain, 58, of Lafayette Boulevard for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession/use of drugs, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:47 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and Randall Avenue.
Philip E. Morgans, 57, of Linden Court for misdemeanor domestic assault at 11:08 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Ashley D. Sinesh, 34, of Taft Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Campstool Road.
Joshua G. Raines, 46, of East 22nd Street on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:24 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nasstassja N. Navarro De Arenivas, 36, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (third in 10 years), headlight violation, driving without an ignition interlock device, no proof of liability insurance and driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East 19th Street and Converse Avenue.
Jacob R. Lehr, 35, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:17 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Melvin J. Watson Jr., 29, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court and on a warrant for felony domestic battery (greater than two previous convictions in under 10 years) and on a a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Daniel L. Hernandez, 36, of Crockett, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years), no liability insurance and headlight violation at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Tanya J. Ortiz, 35, of Silvergate Drive for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Chancey K. Yates, 27, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor criminal entry, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and simple assault at 5:22 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Brian N. Davis, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Crystyl F. Parker, 43, of Pinto Lane on misdemeanor warrants for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear and failure to pay at 1:25 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Covered Wagon Drive and Morrie Avenue.
Vincent S. Washington, 38, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East 18th Street.
Vern Tennant, 35, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, on two felony warrants for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Natrona Avenue.
Justin M. Edgley, 30, transient, for misdemeanor expired or improper registration, no liability insurance and driving without a license, and on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court at 3:57 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hot Springs Avenue.
Aurriaunna M. Mueller, 39, of Farthing Road on a misdemeanor protection order violation at 12:18 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Campstool Road.
Beverly R. Coon, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for child abandonment at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Travis Stowell, 33, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a felony warrant for parole violation out of Colorado at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Miston R. Compton, 38, of Hoy Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County at 4:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bent Avenue and West 10th Street.
Stephen J. Pauls Jr., 31, of Church Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:17 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Leisher Road and Church Avenue.
Roman J. Baca, 42, of Windwood Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Interstate 180 and East Fifth Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brett M. Lieurance, 26, of Broken Wheel Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of New Mexico at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Avenue C.
Leonard Powell, 67, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for DUI at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Aurriaunna M. Mueller, 39, of Farthing Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Bradley C. Moreland, 64, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Donald D. Reynolds, 43, of County Road 207, Carpenter, for misdemeanor DUI and open container at 10:46 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Industrial Road and Burlington Trail.
Jacob R. Lehr, 35, of Hellwig Road on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Alan E. Lopez Beleta, 21, of an unknown address for misdemeanor DUI at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Reginald L. Fomby, 37, of County Road 207, Carpenter, for misdemeanor DUI at 7:08 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of County Road 146.
William D. Robinson, 38, of Utica, Nebraska, on a felony court order at 10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Steven T. Glover, 57, of East Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 6:57 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Capitol Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Ian W. Boutelle, 49, of Avenue C for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substance), speeding and possession of a controlled substance at 9:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.
Quashon Smith, 45, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Natrona County at 1:32 p.m. Monday at mile marker 22 on northbound Interstate 25.
Joshua G. Raines, 46, of East 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:13 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Jamie Williams, 27, of Casper for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.
