Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ashten J.R. Cole, 20, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community correctional facility at 10:45 a.m. Monday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Edward K. Moore, 51, transient, for domestic battery at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.
Damontri M. McCormick, 28, of Parkview Drive for possession of a controlled substance, giving a false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Missile Drive.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for domestic battery at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.
Javier E. Torralba II, 25, of East 16th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:52 a.m. Friday at Albany Avenue and East 16th Street.
Matthew C. Cassat, 31, of Big Sandy Circle for duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle and unlawful entry into a house at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Ocean Loop.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Lehi J. Hottel, 31, of Appaloosa Drive on a felony warrant for felon in possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:20 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Holly Whitermore, 33, of Whitney Road for domestic battery at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Ryan M. Stelter, 39, of New London, New Hampshire, for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor computer crime-equipment, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor destruction of property at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 12,000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Eric D. Pierce, 28, of Four Mile Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Zane T. Minney, 32, of Century Road on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Emanuel J. Bautista, 37, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for probation violation at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jeremy A. Taylor, 40, of Eugene, Oregon, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to deliver and felony conspiracy at 11 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 372 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Derek L. Moore, 36, of Fortville, Indiana, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to deliver and felony conspiracy at 11 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 372 on eastbound Interstate 80.