Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Dillard L. Whithead, 51, of North Avenue D for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine; felony sale/delivery of cocaine, heroin, etc; and felony endangering a child (around methamphetamine use) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

