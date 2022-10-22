...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday.
* WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dillard L. Whithead, 51, of North Avenue D for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine; felony sale/delivery of cocaine, heroin, etc; and felony endangering a child (around methamphetamine use) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jack B. Ornelas, 61, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jordan Sauer, 34, of Birch Place on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for failure to appear at 8:02 a.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and Charles Street.
Ezra Zabinski, 41, of Hugur Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, and on a felony warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 1:56 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Andrew S. Day, 19, of Ridge Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Springs Street and Grove Drive.
Craig C. Plyler, 32, of East Sixth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and misdemeanor improper left turn at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Anthoney J. Bryant, 23, of Ridgeland Street on a felony warrant for forgery (making) and a misdemeanor warrant for theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Bevans Street.
Marcus A. Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), felony kidnapping (by force, threat or deception), felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Deming Drive and Ames Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Christopher D. Lackey, 48, of Persons Road on a warrant for felony theft (greater than $1,000), felony conspiracy and misdemeanor criminal trespass at 5:46 a.m. Friday at Tate Road and Farthing Road.
Vincent L. Munoz, 62, of Hellwig Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday at North College Drive and Campstool Way.
Ronnie T. Payne, 29, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor theft (pick pocket, less than $1,000) at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dylan C. Hoopes, 20, of Laramie on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ashley N. Winsor, 34, transient, on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for failure to comply at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 13 at West Lincolnway and Westland Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
William E. Baldwin, 51, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Michael J. Muniz, 64, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol on highway and possession of a controlled substance at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 361 on Interstate 80.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.