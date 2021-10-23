Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jaden J. Withrow, 22, transient, on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Kevin Jennings, 58, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house and interfering/obstructing at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East 17th Street.
Alyssa I. Liska, 26, of Edgewater Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination of alcohol and controlled substance) and no driver's license at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Jason E. Degen, 44, of East Third Street on felony warrants for probation violation and strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
James J. Wertz, 37, of Seventh Street for misdemeanor driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 4 p.m. Thursday at Nationway and Mulberry Avenue.
Angelo T. Domena, 75, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor reckless endangering (firearm) at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 27, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Melissa Y. Moore, 52, of 18th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Tessa M. Brown, 36, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Dillon Avenue.
Chad T. Reinhart, 54, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 19, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor driving under suspension (subsequent violations), expired or improper registration, improper right turn position and theft (demand with no claim) at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha Road and East Lincolnway.
Ronald C. Benzel, 59, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting, destruction of property and unlawful entry onto property at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher A. Nace, 56, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay fees and probation violation at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Amanda Vallejo, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Charles B. Swank Jr., 52, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Harold Hansen, 54, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Amanda L. Stephens, 33, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 19, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony C. Brown, 29, of Park Place on a misdemeanor court order at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Melanie D. Sorensen, 50, of Allison Road for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for parole violation at noon Wednesday at her residence.
Matthew Z. Lovato, 35, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at noon Wednesday at his residence.
Dakota S. Pratt, 23, of Sunridge Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriel A. Trujillo, 18, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Andrew W. Zielinski, 27, of West Prosser Road on a misdemeanor court order at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Amanda J. Vallejo, 32, of Indiana Avenue on two felony warrants for theft at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ian W. Boutelle, 49, of Avenue C-1 on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis J. Stowell, 33, of Loveland, Colorado, on a felony warrant for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a powdery substance at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jeremy D. Shutt, 33, of North Avenue B-6 for misdemeanor DUI (third offense in 10 years) at 2:58 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Cody A. Garcia, 28, of Prairie Dog Drive for misdemeanor no registration, possession of a controlled substance (crystal), no insurance, driving with a suspended license (second offense in less than one year) and obstructed driver view to the left, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and property destruction at 1:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.