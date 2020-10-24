Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department
Adam L. Trainer, 40, transient, for misdemeanor theft, interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Andrew P. Williams, 23, of Duff Avenue for felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Kaleb T. Meyer, 20, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ariel A. Philippi, 23, of Taft Avenue for domestic battery, misdemeanor property destruction and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Taft Avenue.
Alejandro J. Ayala-Valedon, 39, of Snyder Avenue on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for possession of dangerous drugs at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Armando R. Tail, 20, of East Lincolnway on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and underage consumption of alcohol at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Eric E. Carter, 39, of Rainbow Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Nicholas L. Boryczko, 29, of Flaming Gorge Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 29, of East Prosser Road for felony possession of stolen property at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Manuel R. Vallejos Jr., 50, of Westminster, Colorado, on a felony warrant for conspiracy to deliver cocaine at 12:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael P. Jurkowski, 35, of West Lincolnway on a felony warrant out of South Dakota for sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 33, of Trent Court on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Joshua D. Moody, 18, of Atkins Street on a felony warrant for burglary and misdemeanor warrants for three counts of unlawful touching, theft and violation of a protection order at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Lloyde C. Spaulding, 42, of Rome, Georgia, for felony possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of heroin, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor endangerment of a child at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday near exit 367 on Interstate 80.
Ady Kurniawan, 35, of Longview, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 369 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Pongki Whidianto, 36, of Longview, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance 3:42 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 369 on eastbound Interstate 80.