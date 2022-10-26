Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jeremy J. Dykes, 39, of Piccadilly Drive for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe driving conditions at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Campstool Way and North College Drive.
Andrew S. Thomason, 37, of Crook Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Fernando M. Hernandez, 47, of Pine Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:56 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
Martina R. Bascus, 36, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, third in 10 years), open container violation and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Penny L. Munoz, 77, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, public intoxication, possession/use of a controlled substance and interfering/obstructing at 6:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 18th Street.
Cody A. Fertig, 32, of Windwood Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Gordon S. Hart III, 44, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (under $100), public intoxication, violent/tumultuous acts and disturbing the peace/property at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Snyder Avenue.
Jericho A. Richardson, 22, of Circle Heart Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Robert R.M. Crenshaw, 44, of Neal Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 11:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
William S. Edwards, 34, of Lampman Court for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Cody Stewart Lawley, 27, of Greenway Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interference with a peace officer without injury and stop sign violation at 1:13 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and East Fox Farm Road.
Jayson J. Mullen, 26, of Hillcrest Road for misdemeanor motor vehicle theft (less than $1,000) at 2:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Chelsea N. Payne, 33, of Foxhill Road on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock from building) at 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis L. Fertig, 36, transient, on a warrant for felony conspiracy and misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua E. Rodriguez, 34, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and driving without a valid license at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Kay Avenue and West Fox Farm Road.
Amy M. Odell, 42, of Pleasant Valley Trail on a felony warrant out of Sioux County, Nebraska, for DUI, obstruction of a peace officer and trespass at 8 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Stacey R. Walter, 53, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:21 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail; and on a warrant for felony theft (greater than $1,000), felony conspiracy to commit theft and misdemeanor trespass (communication) at 9:55 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Cody L.M. Harris, 28, of East Fox Farm Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Whitney Road.
Allissa M. Arellano, 25, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Christopher D. Lackey, 48, of Persons Road on a warrant for felony theft (greater than $1,000) and felony conspiracy to commit theft at 5:46 a.m. Friday at Tate Road and Farthing Road.
Clayton S. Tanner, 19, of Birch Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
James R. Little, 45, of Deming Boulevard on a warrant for felony burglary and felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Xavier M. Taylor, 30, of Neal Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Laramie County jail.
Mark L. Schuessler, 30, of Newcastle for misdemeanor theft (pickpocket, less than $1,000) at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Laramie County jail.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Sebastian M. Moore, 24, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Ryan A. Kolesnikov, 30, of Yellowstone Road for misdemeanor domestic assault (first offense) at 10:58 p.m. Sunday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
William R. Beggs, 39, of Snowberry Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 359 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Trent C. Schreiner, 37, of Shenandoah Drive for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (3 oz. or less) and on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant for an unidentified charge at 4:45 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.