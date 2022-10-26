Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jeremy J. Dykes, 39, of Piccadilly Drive for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe driving conditions at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Campstool Way and North College Drive.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus