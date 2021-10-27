Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Darren E. Ralston, 55, of Phoenix, Arizona, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and unlawful entry onto property at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Natalie A. Taylor, 54, of Fleischli Parkway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:15 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Amanda L. Stephens, 33, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and unlawful entry onto property at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Ramiro L. Acosta, 34, of Joshua, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years), failure to obey a traffic control signal, open container of alcohol and failure to comply with an order at 2:18 a.m. Sunday at East 17th Street and Russell Avenue.
Angela M. Wilson, 31, of Buffalo, Wyoming, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Gail M. Ellis, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Garrell K. James, 31, of Fifth Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Lina M. Kramer, 42, of 16th Street for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years) at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Gentry Sutton, 44, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Kevin D. Pascua, 28, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:52 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Clinton Bruguier, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Jason C. Jacobsen, 42, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County at 7:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Stephanie R. Jackson, 33, of Dalcour Drive for misdemeanor domestic assault and interference with a peace officer (injury) at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Alexandria D. McCart, 25, of Vosler Place on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Danny E. Rogers, 51, of West 27th Street on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Frank L. Roberts IV, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:10 a.m. Friday at Taft Avenue and Meadow Drive.
D'Antae A. McCray, 24, of Bear River Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:52 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Medicine Bow Avenue.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Zakurie H. Christensen, 19, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Daniel I. Villafana, 31, of Blues Drive on a felony court order at 12:05 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jackson T. Nichols, 29, of East Eighth Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 4:38 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Shawn L. Christensen, 48, of East Eighth Street on felony warrants for failure to appear and probation violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for civil violation at 4:38 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Korey M. Sanders, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Prosser Road.
Jeremy B. Potter, 42, of West Jefferson Road for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a felony warrant for civil violation at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Heather F. Entingh, 44, of Kimball, Nebraska, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:09 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Glencoe Drive.
Bobbi R. MacKinnon, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor city court order at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Laramie County jail.
Vernon R. Tennant, 35, of Montalto Drive on a felony hold from Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Laramie County jail.