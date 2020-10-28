Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jacqueline M. Belt, 41, of Woodhaven Drive for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Duff Avenue.
Paul A. Garcia, 36, of Gunsmoke Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road.
Ryan R. Bixler, 33, of Pike Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Raymond Lopez, 46, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and West Fifth Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph B. Boyke, 32, of Dayshia Lane for felony aggravated assault with injury, felony aggravated assault threat with a deadly weapon and felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 11:07 p.m. Monday at his residence. He was also arrested for domestic battery at 3:04 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Daniel J. Carlson, 34, transient, for misdemeanor assault-battery at 7:25 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Barry S. Herness, 60, of 20th Street on a court order at 7:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Zackery R. Hauf, 34, of Starfire Court for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:17 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Adam L. Trainer, 40, of Eighth Street on two separate misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 2:39 p.m. and 3:41 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Rorey D. Cowden, 26, of Sterling, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Antonio K. Lee, 44, of Dillon Avenue for felony probation and parole violation without a warrant and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 10:17 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Joshua D. Moody, 18, of Atkin Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:04 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kent C. Ridge Jr., 58, of North College Drive for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor failure to obey authorized persons directing traffic at 1 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne Police Department, 415 W. 18th St.