Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicholas B. Niles, 43, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (combination controlled substance and alcohol, first in 10 years) and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael A. Norwood, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft from motor vehicle (less than $1,000) at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Snyder Avenue.
Christina D. Frame, 53, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor malicious mischief and interfering/obstructing at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Windmill Road.
Derek G. Ascherin, 29, transient, for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of methamphetamine-type drug at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Polk Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine-type drug at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Marvin M. Jackson II, 41, of Utah Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
William J. Schubert, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Brandon W. Clark, 34, of Hickory Place on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 9:21 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Greeley Highway.
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 3:23 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Tyler T. Fleming, 31, transient, on four misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Paul B. Lamphier, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday at West Prosser Road and South Greeley Highway.
Michelle R. Doty, 45, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew C. Martinez, 31, of King Court on a felony warrant for stalking (violate protection order), a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bent Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dennis R. Willis, 45, of Horizon City, Texas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal form, 3 grams or less) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday on Converse Avenue.
Umoja N. Willis, 22, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 17 on U.S. Highway 85.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty.