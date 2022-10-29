Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Nicholas B. Niles, 43, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (combination controlled substance and alcohol, first in 10 years) and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Lincolnway.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from pu blic records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

