Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Samuel W. Vasquez, 29, of Rock Springs Court for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:44 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West 11th Street.
Kayla Ridgley, 36, of High Side Trail for misdemeanor making a false report to a police officer and possession of a controlled substance at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Lance C. McCleave, 28, of West 31st Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:01 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Hannah Y.R. Mattox, 25, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Interstate 80.
James E. Carrera, 32, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance, no liability insurance, no vehicle registration and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (first offense), and a warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Interstate 80.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 26, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor entry into/on another person’s property and refusing to obey at 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of East Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house and refusing to obey at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East 11th Street.
Darren E. Ralston, 55, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Garrell K. James, 31, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Laura N. Henning, 20, of East 16th Street for felony aggravated assault (with injury), felony stalking (following) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Justin McMartin, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Elysia M. Norris, 26, of Cribbon Avenue for two counts of misdemeanor child endangering (health), fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer (no injury), driving under suspension (subsequent violations), reckless driving, three red light violations, three stop sign violations and speeding at 7:36 p.m. Monday at her residence.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Mark R. Dunn, 57, of Farthing Road for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:27 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jack M. Olinger, 21, of Elizabeth Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Tyreese Reed, 23, of an unknown address on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Campbell County at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Isiah R. Sanchez, 23, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Laura N. Henning, 20, of 16th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Theresa L. Rogers, 44, of Persons Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Amos J. Mora Sr., 53, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyreese T. Reed, 23, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse P. Canady, 26, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jericho A. Richardson, 21, of Circle Heart Lane for misdemeanor DUI, fleeing/eluding, driving without a license and stop sign violation at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Avenue C-1 and Reiner Court.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Frank Scott, 47, of Chicago, Illinois, for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana at 5 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Christa M. Randolph, 45, of Riverton for misdemeanor driving without a valid license and speeding, and on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery), driving under suspension and driving without an interlock device out of Fremont County at 4:34 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 20 on southbound Interstate 25.
Andrew E. Gomez, 30, of East Jefferson Road for misdemeanor DUI, parking where prohibited, seat belt violation and open container at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 14.6 on Wyoming 212.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.