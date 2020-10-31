Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Alyssa Gley, 23, of Apache Street on misdemeanor warrants for child abandonment and child endangerment at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Ridge Road.
Daniel L. Snow, 44, transient, for felony destruction of property totaling over $1,000 at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Alicia M. Padilla, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fees at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Eighth Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Ashley N. Gutierrez, 31, of East Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for a probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for interference with custody at 8:03 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
James A. Jordan III, 30, of Laramie on a felony warrant for a probation violation at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
John B. Bevel III, 29, of Green River Street after sentencing for misdemeanor assault-battery and two separate misdemeanor charges of violating a protection order, as well as on felony warrants for burglary with aggravated injury, theft of more than $1,000 and domestic battery, and a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Megan L. Grunkee, 21, of Hickory Place for felony possession of a schedule II substance and misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000 at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Daren K. Deaver, 57, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Daneca Warren, 29, of Verlan Way for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Shane W. Ryker, 28, of Julianna Road on felony warrants for failure to comply and a probation violation at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Austin J. Brown, 30, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tessa M. Brown, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive.