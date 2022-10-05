Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Tyler J. Hill, 25, transient, on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for failure to appear on the original charge of burglary at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

