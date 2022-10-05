Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tyler J. Hill, 25, transient, on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for failure to appear on the original charge of burglary at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Deborah K. Tyrrell, 56, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Nationway and East Lincolnway.
Matthew L. Weber, 39, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:09 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Christopher D. Worgull-Cussimanio, 29, of Rollins Avenue on a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:40 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jason E. Adams, 37, of Owl Creek Avenue for misdemeanor for domestic violence with probable cause at 5:23 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Crystina Gomez, 30, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Acchut Thapa, 32, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 1:36 a.m. Sunday at East Lincolnway and Ridge Road.
Madelyn R. Hagerman, 31, of Pershing Pointe Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and following too closely at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Dell Range Boulevard and Prairie Avenue.
Fiona R. Andrews, 22, of Willow Drive for misdemeanor giving a false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:43 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher A. Serna, 34, of Wasatch Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:41 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Sheeley A. Gilbert, 35, of Canyon Road for misdemeanor protection order violation at 11:01 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Michael T.D. Langley III, 26, of Carroll Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:17 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Malcolm B. Finley, 49, of Stinson Avenue for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), misdemeanor domestic battery, no liability insurance, fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer without injury, driving under suspension (subsequent violations), careless driving, reckless endangering (conduct), reckless driving, and two counts of failure to make or false report of an accident at 4 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Garden Court.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (under $100), refusing to obey and loitering (building, lot, street) at 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Olga H. Duffy, 51, transient, for misdemeanor theft and on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Max C. Parry, 28, of Fox Farm Road for felony burglary at 2:04 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Samuel M. Dolbier, 23, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at West Allison Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Damian Romero, 29, of Montalto Drive for felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and protection order violation at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Avenue C.
Austin D. Baker III, 35, of Terry Road on a felony warrant out of Carbon County for child support; a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for theft of a vehicle; a warrant for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of stolen property (greater than $1,000); and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:18 a.m. Saturday at South Greeley Highway and Murray Road.
Mark A. Minear, 46, of Stephanie Court on a felony warrant out of Denver County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 5:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail; and on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 12:31 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessey M. Hardee-Smith, 28, of Storey Boulevard on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Alan A. Berg, 42, of Ames Avenue for felony burglary and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 6300 block of Speer Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tony L. Snead Jr., 55, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor stalking, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license at 10:13 p.m. Monday at mile marker 7 on southbound Interstate 25.
Roxanne M. Baer, 34, of Lakewood, Colorado, for misdemeanor speeding and no valid driver’s license and on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant (no details available) at 1:36 p.m. Monday on Wyoming Highway 212.