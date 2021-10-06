Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Melissa Y. Moore, 52, transient, for misdemeanor violent/tumultuous acts and refusing to obey at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Joel C.C. King, 34, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and resisting arrest, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:32 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Southwest Drive.
Kevin D. Brown, 61, of Farthing Road for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Blue Sage Road.
Laura N. Henning, 20, of Madison Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor marijuana possession and careless driving at 10:11 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of East 16th Street.
Faith C. Beadle, 27, transient, on a felony warrant for parole violation at 2:50 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Interstate 25.
Robert A. Velasquez, 35, of East 11th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and a headlight violation at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Logan Avenue.
Seth T. Peacock, 29, of Annona, Texas, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 4:52 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.
Shawn K. Monson, 28, transient, on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Hollie M. Diamond, 35, of West First Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for three counts of domestic battery and reckless endangering (conduct) at 1:50 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Michael Barnicle, 34, of Helen Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (third in 10 years), and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 3:35 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of East Eighth Street.
Tyler W. Nichols, 27, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cherry Court and Deming Boulevard.
Lizbeth M. Schunk, 43, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 12:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Alexander Avenue and East 21st Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Samuel M. Garcia, 35, of Murray Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Tyler A. Mehr, 25, of Everton Drive on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County at 10:27 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jeffrey J. Smario, 62, of Mitchell Place for misdemeanor DUI at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Allison Road.
Aurriaunna M. Mueller, 39, of Farthing Road for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 12:52 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Dominic G. Tafoya, 47, of Leisher Road for misdemeanor DUI at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Snyder Avenue.
Dennis Pryor, 56, transient, on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 3:09 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Elizabeth L. Clark, 38, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Park County at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Garrison Loop.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Alexander Lopez, 33, of an unknown location for misdemeanor DUI (second offense within 10 years) at 6:03 p.m. Monday at mile marker 8 on northbound Interstate 25.
Lonnie P. Moffitt, 46, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (third offense), open container, failure to drive within a single lane, no seatbelt with under 12-year-old passenger and child endangerment at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 359 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Daniel J. Church, 36, of Park Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to distribute at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.