Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brandon J. Hermes, 47, of Lincolnway for driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI), felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, felony possession of heroin-type cocaine, felony possession of a Schedule II narcotic, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and following too closely at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Alfred W. Bell Sr., 46, transient, for domestic battery at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Greeley Highway.
Austin J. Brown, 30, of Joyce Street for giving a false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:32 a.m. Saturday at West Gopp Court and South Arp Avenue.
Andrea R. Miller, 20, of Guernsey for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to appear at 3:32 a.m. Saturday at West Gopp Court and South Arp Avenue.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 39, of Rollins Avenue for public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Korysa Shepard, 31, of Murray Road for resisting arrest, unlawful entry into a house and public intoxication at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Alexander Avenue.
Cord D. Lewis, 33, transient, for interfering/obstructing, giving a false identity, shoplifting and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:24 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Christopher C. Howell, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply with conditions of probation and second-degree burglary of a building at 1:35 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Thomas A. Connell, 32, of Dell Range Boulevard for following too closely, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension on a felony warrant out of Colorado for felony harassment/stalking at 11:56 a.m. Friday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Juana Magana-Saavedra, 27, transient, for public intoxication, resisting arrest, violent-tumultuous to property, refusing to obey and open container at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Chelsey L. Williams, 27, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Precious J. Moyte, 21, of Laramie on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) and misdemeanor warrants for falsely reporting a crime and failure to comply at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Scott N. Beville, 30, of Jefferson Road for felony child abuse and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 12:33 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Elvis A.P. Carlton, 34, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Cory J. Huckfeldt, 21, of La Cresta Lane on a misdemeanor court order at 7:19 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua D. Romero, 30, of East Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor court order at 7:18 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Courtney R. Page, 27, of Lilac Court on two misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jessica M. Grimm, 22, of McComb Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (drugs) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.