...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Moesha S. Perez, 26, of Julianna Road for misdemeanor shoplifting (under $100) and possession of a controlled substance (any amount), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
James R. Little, 45, of Deming Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Lincolnway.
Jennifer M. Martin, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
Amanda M. Roberts, 40, transient, on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Interstate 80 and Interstate 180.
Justin M. Lillie, 35, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Akmir L. Brown, 28, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Fremont Avenue.
Isaac J. Martinez, 46, of Hilltop Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction (less than $1,000) at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday at Fremont Avenue and East 15th Street.
Eric L. Webb, 39, of West 17th Street for felony failure to comply w/CAC or FCS at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Hannah E. Fredricks, 29, of 10th Street for felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics, and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine- type drug at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Stinson Avenue.
Shawn L. Shenefelt, 45, of Gregg Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Tre’dai C. Culp, 21, of Murray Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday at East Prosser Road and Avenue C.
Philip G. Guilford, 50, of Maxwell Avenue on felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and failure to comply, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
James D. Jackson, 41, of Glencoe Drive on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 7:27 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.
Emanuel J. Bautista, 38, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for vehicle theft at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday near a Sinclair gas station on West Lincolnway.
Daniel D. Ellis, 45, of Los Angeles, California, for misdemeanor battery at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 348 on eastbound I-80.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.