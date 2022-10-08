Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Moesha S. Perez, 26, of Julianna Road for misdemeanor shoplifting (under $100) and possession of a controlled substance (any amount), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

