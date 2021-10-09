Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Valene Solis, 36, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and stopping/parking in a median at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Danielle M. Jackson, 33, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, public intoxication and refusing to obey at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West 26th Street.
Brandon J. Pickens, 43, of West 17th Street for felony failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 9:55 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Cleophus G. Moore, 35, of an unknown location on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a municipal warrant for driving under suspension at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
Omar D. Castaneda Silvestre, 25, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years), driving without a license, failure to signal and no proof of liability insurance at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue.
Isaiah A. Spigner, 33, of Campfire Trail on a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury) and misdemeanor warrants for battery (touching in a rude manner) and false imprisonment at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Nicholas B. Niles, 42, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Snyder Avenue.
Triston A.K. Stricker, 25, of East 12th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County, and for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and negligent burning at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Martin A. Martinez, 29, of Factor Lane for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Murray Road.
Ramona M. Hinsley, 40, of East Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County at 5:53 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Cody L. Greiss, 36, of Desmet Drive on warrants for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery, and on a felony hold out of Colorado at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ryan J. Clark, 39, of Everglade Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for DUI (subsequent conviction) at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael R. Gley, 26, of Windmill Road on a misdemeanor protection order violation at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Victoria M. Cruz, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on warrants for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and misdemeanor marijuana possession at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Cory J. Valenta, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis M. Lilly, 28, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor court order at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Colleen M. Willow, 34, of Lander on a misdemeanor court order at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Danielle L. Anderson, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Laura N. Henning, 20, of Madison Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.