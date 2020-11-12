Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Burl F. Gies, 49, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Alan J. Kriebel, 43, of Pasadena Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:35 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Thomas E. Cheyenne, 59, of Arp Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Roy C. Burnett, 37, of Hugur Avenue on a felony warrant for cruelty to animals at 10:14 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jayvion D. Seals, 29, of Ridge Road for felony simple assault on a police officer; misdemeanor interference with a police officer; misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1,000; and misdemeanor fighting in public at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 6th Street.
Candance C. Cordova, 41, of Cheyenne on two separate misdemeanor warrants out of Natrona and Platte counties and for five additional misdemeanor charges: endangering a child; duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle; fleeing/eluding; interference with a peace officer; and having no liability insurance at 3:44 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
Kayleena A. Cordova, 19, of Russell Avenue for felony aggravated assault with a weapon and two separate misdemeanor charges for failure to provide information after a crash and having no liability insurance at 2:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North College Drive and East Pershing Boulevard.
Maria L. Gerbitz, 33, of Willow Drive on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Carter Road.
Edward A. Bohl, 38, of Anna Loop on two separate felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two separate misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangerment at 4 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Garrison Guillet, 28, of 9th Street on a court order for a misdemeanor charge at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Andrew P. Williams, 23, of Duff Avenue on a felony warrant for forgery-making at 1 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy A. Zacharias, 37, of House Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 40, of 8th Street on a felony warrant for theft of greater than $1,000 at 7:08 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessica B. Garcia, 21, of Avenue C on a court order for under 21 consumption of alcohol, at 10:10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.