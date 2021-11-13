Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Olivia J. Garrido, 20, of Stagecoach Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:52 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and by Wyoming Highway Patrol on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:31 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 8 on eastbound U.S. Highway 85.
Sammuel Trujillo, 26, of Logan Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession/use of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, careless driving and driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license at 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West Fifth Street.
Joseph C. Christmann, 41, of Woodward Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 7:59 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Cribbon Avenue and West Gopp Court.
Travis P. Garton, 39, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply and two felony warrants for civil violations, all through Laramie County District Court at 1:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West 10th Street and Reed Avenue.
Jonathan C. Chavez, 35, of Reed Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Interstate 180 and East Fifth Street.
Cameron J. Thompson, 24, of Longmont, Colorado, for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/eluding, failure to obey traffic control device (lane change), failure to maintain lane, speeding in a residential area, speeding, turn signal violation, driving without a license, no registration, possession of marijuana and possession of a powdery substance at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Seventh Street.
Joseph J. Carrera, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Chaderick C. Warneke, 45, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Pershing Boulevard; and for misdemeanor entering into/on other person’s property at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Greenway Street.
Ariel A. Philippi, 24, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Michael W. Baher, 41, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and public intoxication at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Ryan A. Johnson, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for menacing out of Colorado at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West 19th Street.
Michael E. English, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dey Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Roberto Rivera, 52, of Oxford Avenue for felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession in pill form, possession of heroin and being a felon in possession of a weapon at 3:06 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 11th Street and Converse Avenue; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a felony U.S. Marshal hold for being a felon in possession of a firearm at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Ernest J. Jaramillo, 44, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery, and a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 8:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West College Drive.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Martinez Jr., 30, of Yellowstone Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob C. Miller, 39, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of Cowboy Road.
Cordell D. Fernandez, 31, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Amanda L. Newton, 42, of County Road 109 for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of County Road 110.
Joseph A. Girone, 24, of Willow Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Benjamin K. Moreau, 48, of Hayes Avenue on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Stacy R. Walter, 52, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 9300 Happy Jack Road.
Billy M. Carrera, 45, of Missile Drive on a felony court order at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jon E. Chastain, 58, of Lafayette Boulevard on a misdemeanor court order at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Phillip Martinez, 51, of Rawlins on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Erick R. Orozco-Renova, 26, of West 10th Street for felony intent to deliver methamphetamine, intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, child endangerment (meth), misdemeanor possession of cocaine, interference with a peace officer and passenger seatbelt violation, and on warrants for bond revocation and failure to appear at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 2 on northbound Interstate 25.
Roxanna Gomez, 21, of San Mateo, California, for felony possession on a controlled substance (plant form) and unlawful manufacture or delivery at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Alecjacob Desuasido, 21, of San Bruno, California, for felony possession on a controlled substance (plant form) and unlawful manufacture or delivery, and for misdemeanor speeding at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.