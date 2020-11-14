Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brandon J. Lovato, 48, of North College Drive for felony driving under the influence (DUI)-four or more in five years and two separate misdemeanor charges for driving without an interlock device and driving with a suspended driver’s license at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Drive and Carla Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Issac M. Romero, 30, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Murray Road.
Rachel M. Osterman, 38, of Kersey, Colorado, on two separate misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Mario G. Barrera, 30, transient, on a felony warrant out of Campbell County for interference and possession of drugs with intent to deliver at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jarod J. Munoz, 24, of 10th Street on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
James A. Lopez, 39, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ronel D. Olmstead, 51, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for a probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Alan J. Kriebel, 43, of Pasadena Road on two separate misdemeanor warrants for a probation violation and failure to comply at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Abraham Maciel, 40, of San Diego, California, on a felony warrant for a probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kagen C. Meyer Jr., 19, of Pierce Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fees at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Morghan J. Schmit, 27, of Gillette, Wyoming, for two separate charges of felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; and felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine at 11 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 3 on northbound Interstate 25.
Layne M. Floyd, 27, of Gillette, Wyoming, for two separate charges of felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; and felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine at 11 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 3 on northbound Interstate 25.