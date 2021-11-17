Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trevor Steven, 21, of Missoula, Montana, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and resisting arrest at 1 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Gentry A. Sutton, 44, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dey Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Dantae McCray, 25, of Bear River Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence; and by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dayne L. McCart, 23, of Grier Boulevard for felony aggravated assault (with injury) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Robert A. Scott, 47, of Williams Street for misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with a peace officer (with injury) and destruction of property at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Cecil R. Daniel, 55, of Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Eric R. Maxfield, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Windmill Road.
Jose F. Lara, 36, of Silvergate Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Delores R. Garcia, 37, of King Arthur Way on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 4:06 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Robert S. Goodwine, 49, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting and possession/use of methamphetamine, and on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Natrona County at 12:23 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Alejandro Palomo, 22, of Edinburg, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), no proof of liability insurance, failure to notify police of accident, interference with a peace officer and driving without a license at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cribbon Avenue.
Michael W. Baher, 41, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and unlawful entry onto property at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher W. Guillory, 29, of East 26th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and on two misdemeanor warrants out of Texas at 9:54 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Xavier M. Taylor, 29, of Dot Ray Place on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court, and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and destruction of property at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Anthony D. Teppert, 35, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:50 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Anthony J. Gello, 35, of Converse Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of methamphetamine and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Crook County at 5:31 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Warren Avenue.
Hassan A. Said, 29, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession/use of methamphetamine, no liability insurance, interfering/obstructing and possession of marijuana at 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a city court order at 9:39 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Hernandez, 31, of Ames Avenue on a felony court order at 4 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Gabriel Villalva, 30, of Greenway Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:35 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Laura N. Henning, 20, of 16th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jericho A. Richardson, 21, of Circle Heart Lane on a misdemeanor court order at 8 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin C. Dennis, 37, of Balmoral Court for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (with injury) at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Christine Circle.
Zachery W. Bowen, 32, of Reese Road for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) at 4:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Charlene M. Budimir, 40, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), leaving the scene of a crash and no insurance at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Case J. Duncan, 21, of Orange Grove, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Amber D. Omman, 42, of Gillette for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 10:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 10 on Interstate 25.
Douglas W. English, 39, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving with a suspended license and no liability insurance, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:03 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East College Drive and Kopsa Court.
Kelly R. King, 48, of Denver on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:26 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Waylon C. Thomas, 35, of Antler, North Dakota, on a felony warrant for escaping community corrections (fail to remain) at 2:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason D. Stratton, 38, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Desmond W. Hightower, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, for felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana at 4:35 p.m. Monday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Kyle D. Fagler, 36, of Burns for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding and lane use violation at 5:53 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 30 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.