Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Lucas Stout, 45, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for community corrections rejection at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

