Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Lucas Stout, 45, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for community corrections rejection at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Brian N. Davis, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:39 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 1500 block of Russell Avenue.
Dominique Palomo, 19, of Stanfield Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, interfering/obstructing, disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey, and underage individual buying, selling, possessing consuming or soliciting alcohol at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Genevieve C. Cordova, 32, of Abby Road for misdemeanor public intoxication, disturbing the peace/property and refusing to obey at 2:37 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Savanna Horst, 27, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:09 p.m. Nov. 9 at her residence.
Tiffany P. Potter, 37, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine-type drug and felony bringing a controlled substance/liquor into jail, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue.
Youngkee Hong, 33, of Garrett Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:47 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Alizandria E. Gunn, 21, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with emergency call at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 9 at her residence.
Samuel W. Biss, 43, of East Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and a felony warrant out of Platte County for probation violation at 1:07 a.m. Nov. 9 at East Fifth Street and Warren Avenue.
Kacey J. Strobel, 48, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity and driving without a valid license at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 9 at West 17th Street and Dillon Avenue.
Dustyn J. Boppre, 32, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a warrant for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and misdemeanor false imprisonment at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Central Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Hayden M. Grove, 33, of Gunsmoke Road on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering with a firearm at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
True R. Sullivan, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Edwin G. Zayas, 35, of Stinson Street for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 700 block of West 28th Street.
Jeremy B. Martin, 47, of O’Neil Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 7 at his residence.
Shaun P. Grashorn, 44, of Charles Street on a felony warrant for false voting (not qualified or not entitled) at 1:17 a.m. Nov. 7 at East 20th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Amber J. Carabajal, 22, of Williams Street for misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000) and interference with a peace officer without injury at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Lawrence E. MacDonald, 69, of Windmill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 6 at his residence.
Bobbi J. Cronberg, 57, of Bent Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at her residence.
Rogelio G. Pantoja Alonso, 48, of Medicine Bow Avenue for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 6 at his residence.
Kenneth J. Cain, 42, of East Seventh Street on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 12:15 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 300 block of Medicine Bow Avenue.
Griffin L. Wagens-Newman, 18, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor refusing to provide ID to police officer at 12:06 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 100 block of Hobbs Avenue.
Ariel A. Philippi, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:45 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 2200 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Cathee J. Crumm, 61, of Cedar Place for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 5 at her residence.
Alejandro J. Vizarraga, 40, of Painted Rock Trail for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 12:39 a.m. Nov. 5 at his residence.
James A. Lopez, 41, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brittani L. Imel, 27, of Avenue C for felony child abuse with minor injury (physical, responsible for welfare) at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at her residence.
Issac M. Romero, 32, of Murray Road on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, and a warrant for felony theft (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock from building) and being a felon in possession of a weapon at 12:43 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 200 block of East College Drive.
Mark A. Martinez, 46, of Third Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:32 p.m. Nov. 9 at East Seventh Street and Duff Avenue.
Matthew S. Rose, 32, of Imperial Court on a felony warrant out of Santa Barbara, California, for second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Laramie County jail.
Kcyle J. Dooley, 30, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Laramie County jail.
Mary E. Fletcher, 43, of Western Hills Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 4700 block of Randall Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:40 a.m. Nov 8 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Shayne M. Saylor, 48, of Littleton, Colorado, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), stop sign violation and speeding (exceed 100 mph in a 30 mph zone), and on a felony warrant out of Denver for failure to appear at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 10 at mile marker 48 on northbound Interstate 25.