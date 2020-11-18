Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dwane A. Flagg, 39, of Hillsdale, Wyoming, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Jason R. Hellings, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for forgery and impersonating a peace officer out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 7:48 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.
Kirk M. Miller, 40, of Westminster, Colorado, for felony child abuse and on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Michael R. Weaver, 24, of Arkel Way on a felony warrant at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway Drive.
Jay M. King, 23, of Garden Court on a felony warrant out of Colorado and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:01 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and 10th Street.
Louis L. Medina, 46, of West 27th Street on a felony warrant for a probation violation at 7:46 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 63, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 6:31 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 8th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jacqueline Hall, 34, of Garrett, Wyoming, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Hales Ranch Road.
Travis J. Parmer, 36, of Artesian Road for felony strangulation of a household member at 2:21 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jayvion D. Seals, 29, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation at 11:58 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Andrew P. Williams, 23, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 11:41 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.