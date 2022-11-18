Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Kala D. Hill, 33, of LaGrange on a felony warrant out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

