Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kala D. Hill, 33, of LaGrange on a felony warrant out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
James B. Johnson, 55, of King Arthur Way for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Cindy J. Caldwell, 33, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:21 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and East 17th Street.
Michael Koedem, 29, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Benjamin N. Pacheco, 29, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:46 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Tessa M. Brown, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1800 block of Crook Avenue.
Mark A. Sisco, 58, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at West 19th Street and Central Avenue.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply, and on a warrant for misdemeanor breach of peace and criminal trespass (communication) at 3:36 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Kelly W. Harris, 34, of Meridian, Idaho, on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 10 at East 19th Street and Converse Avenue.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Steven W. Tyndall Jr., 41, of Muscadine Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West College Drive.
Henry D. Resler Jr., 38, transient, for two counts of felony motor vehicle theft, felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and felony possession of marijuana at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Crystal K. Odell, 34, of Stewart Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Tyler T. Fleming, 31, of Rock Springs on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Deedra L. Sanders, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:48 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:02 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Jeremy B. Potter, 43, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:31 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Ally K. Palmer, 27, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane at 2:38 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Santana R. Calahan, 28, of Helen Drive for misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and DUI (alcohol) at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Angie Street.
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:18 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Laramie County jail.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Diego R. Giron, 23, of an unknown Cheyenne address for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), speeding (6 or more mph over 75 mph limit) and failure to merge into farthest lane from emergency vehicle on interstate or two-lane highway at 8:52 p.m. Monday at mile marker 2.8 on Interstate 25.
Joseph R. McKay, 32, of West 27th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to drive within a single lane and speeding in a 30 mph zone (6 mph over) at 10:32 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 363 on westbound U.S. Highway 30.
Tamaz Verdzadze, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance, first in 10 years), possession of a controlled substance (plant form, 3 oz. or less) and red light violation at 12:55 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 9 on northbound U.S. Highway 85.
Isiah D. Schultz, 21, of Pine Bluffs for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and no proof of liability insurance at 5:18 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 372 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Barry L. Johnson, 58, of Salem, Oregon, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County, Oregon, for protection order violation at 12:16 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 4 on northbound I-25.
Chris A. Andrews Jr., 34, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), expired temporary license permit/improper registration and driving without a valid license at 10:39 p.m. Nov. 11 at mile marker 362 on U.S. Highway 30 and Seymour Avenue.
Nicholas J. Endress, 37, of Osage Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:27 p.m. Nov. 11 at mile marker 11 on northbound I-25.