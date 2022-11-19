Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Timothy Cerepanya, 46, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Seymour Avenue.
Kenneth P. Shannon, 34, of East Ninth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest and open container violation at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
Jim B. Dement, 59, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East 20th Street.
Katrina K. Stolz, 67, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Glenn C. Rankin, 40, of Hickory Place for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 5:39 p.m. Monday at Sheridan Street and Windmill Road.
Jace L. Sanders, 24, of Wapiti Trail on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:07 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Joel A. Huston, 37, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor unlawful entry into an occupied structure at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Lincolnway.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of West Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jonathan Young, 35, of Orange Park, Florida, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Stinson Avenue.
Steven P. Munoz, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Everett Hurtado, 39, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and misdemeanor possession/use of marijuana type drugs at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Isaiah J. Diaz, 23, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and domestic battery, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:26 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and East Seventh Street.
Chelsea J. Begay, 29, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), driving with a suspended license and open container violation at 3 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and East Seventh Street.
Henry D. Resler Jr., 38, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill form) at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Pershing Boulevard; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for two felony counts of motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and felony possession of marijuana at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ariel A. Philippi, 25, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (liquid form) at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Wayne L. Schmidt, 42, of Gordon Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Danielle E. Percy, 31, of East Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua A. Frescas, 32, of Rawlins on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:08 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Byron J. Walker, 52, of Reed Avenue on a warrant for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor assault (battery) at 4:08 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy J. Gardom, 61, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 7:33 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.