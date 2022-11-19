Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Timothy Cerepanya, 46, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Seymour Avenue.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

