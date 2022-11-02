Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Eric D. Valencia, 34, of Alex Ranch Road for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Converse Avenue.
Andrew E. Gomez, 31, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury at 7:34 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Amber Halvorsen, 37, of Big Sandy Circle for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 6:21 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Big Sandy Circle.
Mykayla L. Ramsey, 19, of King Arthur Way for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor reckless driving, reckless endangering (conduct), possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (combination controlled substance and alcohol) at 2:25 a.m. Sunday at Point Bluff and King Arthur Way.
Brandon D. Richards, 30, of Rock Springs for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Bradley Avenue.
Jessica L. Thomas, 31, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 1:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Zachary A. Erickson, 34, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 1:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Jesse E. Frausto, 47, of Crook Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for fraud (another's credit card, less than $1,000) at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Gordon S. Hart III, 44, transient, for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Central Avenue.
Steven R. Putra, 67, of Greenway Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Fremont County for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at West Lincolnway and Bent Avenue.
Kevin E. Quinones, 25, of Monahans, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Lincolnway.
Royce Rozea, 24, of Converse Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:22 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Willott H. Rhoads IV, 38, of East 22nd Street for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael M. Orosco, 55, transient, for felony burglary from vehicle and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 22nd Street.
Walker X. Reyes, 21, of East Jefferson Road for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 12:29 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of MacArthur Avenue.
Santana G. Mendoza, 25, of Garden Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and driving without a valid license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:14 a.m. Friday at Dell Range Boulevard and Crystal Avenue.
Kathy K. Nelson, 44, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container violation at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at West Eighth Street and Central Avenue.
Delores R. Garcia, 38, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
Benzavious M. Moore, 29, of 28th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Jade K. Newman, 42, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of East 13th Street.
Keelan M. Postlewait, 40, of Sparks Road for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance, first in 10 years), possession of marijuana (under 1/4 oz.) and driving without a valid license at 10:47 p.m. Oct. 26 at East 12th Street and North College Drive.
Shania M. Hansen, 26, of Whitney Road on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:27 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Hassan A. Said, 30, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine-type drug, felony possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury; on warrants for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), felon in possession of a weapon, misdemeanor assault (battery) and misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm; and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Lukas M. Romsa, 29, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor possession of cocaine/heroin, interference with a peace officer without injury and giving a false identity at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at West Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Crystal M. Allen, 33, of East Fourth Street for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor theft (use of dispose, less than $1,000) and interference with a peace officer without injury at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at West Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue.
James M. Davidson, 35, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and public intoxication at 5:43 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Timothy L. Money, 61, of College Drive for misdemeanor urinating in public, public intoxication, open container violation, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace/property at 4:27 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Marina Barela, 45, of Baldwin Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), possession of open container, careless driving and driving without a valid license at 2:52 a.m. Sunday at Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Radene Yellowbear, 24, transient, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer without injury, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Fremont County for failure to appear at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Avenue C.
Dean C. Naylor, 26, of South Greeley Highway on seven felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Taft Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Juan P. Sosa Reyes, 44, of Williams Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 11:21 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 5 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Scott T. Lacy, 42, of County Road 109 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Kennedy Road.