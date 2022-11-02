Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Eric D. Valencia, 34, of Alex Ranch Road for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Converse Avenue.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

