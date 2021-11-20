Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Anthony D. Turner, 60, transient, on six misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Jason S. Nelson, 50, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and felony aggravated fleeing/eluding (with property damage) at 2:09 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 80 at North College Drive.
Lisa L. Babcock, 45, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Colleen A.J. Hayes, 29, of Redmond Road for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West 19th Street.
Marena J. Nelson, 24, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East 12th Street.
James B. Gibbins, 47, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Zachary C. Bond, 44, transient for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey and possession or use of amphetamine-type drugs at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Andre N. Pendleton, 54, of Kornegay Court for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jamie M. Myers, 38, of County Road 146, Burns, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to comply at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday at Windmill Road and East 11th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Christina L. Counts, 37, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and no driver’s license at 6:34 p.m. Thursday at East Fox Farm Road and Montalto Drive.
Camille C. Maltais, 41 of Persons Road, on a warrant for failure to appear at 1 p.m. Thursday at Russell Avenue and East First Street.
Christopher L. Diebold, 27, of Scottsbluff, Neb., on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael D. Smith, 52, of Riverton on a misdemeanor city court order at 7:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Melissa J. Clifford-Johnson, 45, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for destruction of property and reckless endangering conduct at an unknown time Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Austin R. Carson, 27, of Alexander Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to pay at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Caleb A. Morgan, 36, of Alice Court for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol (incapable of safely driving, first in 10 years), no insurance and following too close at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday at Deming Drive and West Fifth Street.
Jeremy B. Martin, 46, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Daniel R. Alcon, 32, of Riding Club Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tyler E. Neighbors, 38, of West First Avenue, on a felony probation and parole violation (without warrant) at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Probation and Parole Division office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Cody R. Todd, 26, of Missile Drive for felony theft (use or dispose) of a vehicle at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Norman Wilson, 27, of West Fifth Street on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Probation and Parole office.
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 38, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; also arrested at the same time for two felony charges of false information by seller out of Larimer County, Colorado.
Bobbie A. Mills, 51, of East Prosser Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Denise M. Jordin, 32, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor speeding and possession of a controlled substance at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jacob Ludwig, 30, of Denver on a felony warrant out of Warren County, Missouri, for probation violations at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 34 on northbound Interstate 25.