Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kayleb M. Reed, 21, of Jefferson Road for a drug court hold at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 Wyott Drive.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 22, transient, on two separate misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Andrew C. List, 28, of Carpenter, Wyoming, for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor assault-battery at 10:13 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
April M. Gatherers, 38, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Roy C. Burnett, 37, of Hugor Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th Ave.
Mark A. Martinez, 44, of 3rd Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a felony warrant for parole violation at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Drew Court.
Neil T. Rager, 48, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, for felony possession of methamphetamine at noon Wednesday in the 1500 block of West College Drive.
Marina Barela, 43, of Baldwin Drive on a court order at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Justice L. Jones, 27, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.