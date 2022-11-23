Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Bradley A. Lieurance, 23, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:35 a.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Ridge Road.
Kathy K. Nelson, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 42, of West Eighth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), driving without a valid license, no liability insurance and speeding (28 mph over) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Justine A. Bailey, 33, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:23 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Jesse G. Finch, 33, of Fourth Street for misdemeanor fighting in public, breach of peace and interference with a peace officer without injury, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Kelly Riggins, 57, of East Fourth Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Aaron L. Hubert, 45, of Leggett, Texas, for misdemean or public intoxication at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Meadowland Drive.
Kirk E. Tudor, 32, of Arapaho Street for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 10:37 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Amber R. Linares, 33, of Henderson Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:12 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Mari L. Lojka, 40, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor refusing to obey and resisting arrest, and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Patricio L. Soriano, 40, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:25 a.m. Friday at his residence.
William L. Johnson, 51, transient, for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000), felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal entry at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West 28th Street.
Ross P. Lindstrom, 33, of Killarney Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Western Hills Boulevard.
Matthew R. Pettijohn, 45, address redacted, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 16 at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Nicholas P. Ivarson, 40, of Wheatland for felony theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:07 p.m. Nov. 16 at Interstate 180 and East Ninth Street.
Ronnie T. Payne, 29, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Matthew S. Pruitt, 19, transient, on a felony U.S. Marshals Service hold at 11:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Richard E. Merlak, 67, of West 17th Street for felony failure to register as a sex offender (subsequent violation) at 9:20 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
David H. Frizzell, 39, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:10 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Daniel L. Ellis, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:17 p.m. Sunday at Missile Drive and Westland Road.
Christopher M. Wieser, 38, of Phoenix Drive on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Lions Park Drive.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Converse Avenue for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug; on warrants for felony theft from building (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock), felony aggravated fleeing/eluding with prior conviction, misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle (less than $1,000), and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Valerie Monroe, 32, of Terry Road for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Julian M. Hernandez, 21, of Windmill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St; and on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic battery and property destruction (less than $1,000) at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Andy L. Kirkendall, 44, of Dell Range Boulevard for felony robbery with injury, felony property destruction (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, two counts of simple assault, interference with a peace officer without injury, fleeing/eluding, joyriding (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle), criminal trespass (communication) and criminal entry (vehicle) at 1:21 p.m. Friday at South Greeley Highway and East Fox Farm Road.
Melissa L. Steele, 37, of Hynds Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
David S. Jarrett, 58, of 24th Street on two felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply and failure to appear, and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3:21 p.m. Monday at mile marker 8 on northbound Interstate 25.
Juan A. Gomez Beltran, 22, of Weslaco, Texas, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for an unreported charge at 10:48 a.m. Monday at mile marker 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Franmarlin Salazar Carrasquel, 34, of West Palm Beach, Florida, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and felony attempt and conspire at 11:27 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 362 on eastbound I-80.
Timothy B. Campbell, 32, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and felony attempt and conspire at 11:27 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 362 on eastbound I-80.