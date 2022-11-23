Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Bradley A. Lieurance, 23, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:35 a.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Ridge Road.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

