Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Zachary M. Allen, 32, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic battery, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Harmon Avenue.
Anthony J. Gello, 35, of Akes Drive for felony motor vehicle theft, felony aggravated fleeing/eluding (property damage greater than $10,000), misdemeanor reckless driving and driving with a suspended license at 10:47 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Logan Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Benjamin D. Hesson, 30, of Rock Springs Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
James R. Little, 44, of Lincolnway on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:29 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Paul A. King, 63, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Latasha M. Boyer-Gladden, 39, of West Lincolnway on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to pay, and three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Gustavo A. Romero-Catano, 27, of Murray Road for felony theft at 2:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Westland Road and West Lincolnway.
Richard E. Tafoya III, 40, of Greybull Avenue for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Kade C. Wright, 18, of West 28th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Ezra Zabinski, 40, of Hugur Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Matthew K. Morales, 34, transient, for misdemeanor take/carry away and being violent/tumultuous to property at 5:09 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
Zain T. Burdine, 19, of Torrington for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, improper turn signal and no proof of liability insurance at 2:53 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Ruben M. Hernandez, 24, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Jordyn D. Duran, 27, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor giving false identity at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Shelly R. Langley, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Weld County, Colorado, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 30, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and interfering/obstructing, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Carey Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nikki A. Johnson, 41, of Drew Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Martin A. Martinez, 29, of Factor Lane on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Murray Road.
Daniel O. Lujan, 30, of Northglenn, Colorado, on a misdemeanor court order at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tyler T. Fleming, 30, transient, for felony forgery (making) and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 2:03 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shaydon G. Spraker, 27, of 16th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 1:13 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Richard A. Wise, 38, of Aurora, Colorado, for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 7:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Walker Lane.
Gaberiel M. Romero, 29, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County at 8:14 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Chase B. Vinton, 18, of Whitman, Nebraska, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Belaire Avenue.
Olga H. Duffy, 50, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Sean M. Footh, 31, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 11:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 85.
Fabian V. Carrera, 20, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and probation violation at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Avenue C-4.
Robert J. Sanchez, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Wayne E. Rosson, 53, of Cabot Road, Burns for felony motor vehicle theft at 5:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Brandi J. Stringer, 41, of East Prosser Road for felony forgery (making) at 10:37 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aeolian F. Curtis, 26, of West Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI with a child passenger, driving with a suspended license and speeding, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Weld County, Colorado, at 8:05 p.m. Monday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Shaya M. Jones, 25, of West Prosser Road for felony wrongful taking or disposing of property at 6:07 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Walker Road.
John F. Lewis, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Campbell County at 10:14 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 8 on northbound Interstate 25.