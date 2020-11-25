Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Chana M. Pacheco, 37, of 10th Street for a misdemeanor probation violation at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Jonathan J. Wisdom, 29, of East Pershing Boulevard for two separate counts of felony theft greater than $1,000 or of firearms/livestock; misdemeanor forgery-altering; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 10:39 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Windwood Drive and Frontier Street.
Shawn G. Rowland, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and two separate misdemeanor charges of refusing to obey and public intoxication at 9:31 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Olive Drive.
Timothy L. Money, 59, of Pebrican Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (incapable of safely driving), second in 10 years, at 2:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Duff Avenue and East 21st Street.
Jerry G. Esquibel, 50, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and having an open container at 2:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Duff Avenue and East 20th Street.
Travis P. Garton, 38, of Missile Drive for felony aggravated assault with injury at 5 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Alex P. Foster, 35, of Casper, Wyoming, for possession of a weapon as a felon, a felony, at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Destiny Williams, 24, of Realto, California, for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer at 3 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Martel O. Odoms, 32, of Las Vegas, Nevada, for two separate misdemeanor charges of fighting-riotous conduct and interfering/obstructing at 2:04 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Jonah R. Pier, 36, of South First Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (incapable of safely driving), first in 10 years; misdemeanor interfering/obstructing; misdemeanor resisting arrest; and misdemeanor failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 1:42 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Walterscheid Boulevard and Deming Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Matthew A. Carabajal, 19, of East 15th Street on a court order at 4:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Daniel L. Snow, 44, of Carter Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 12:53 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Antonio K. Lee, 44, of Dillon Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender through Laramie County District Court at 11:16 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Ashley M. Carrillo, 27, of East 16th Street for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West College Drive.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Federico Rabago, 39, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 4th Street.