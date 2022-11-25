Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tyler D. Mills, 32, of Hartville on a felony warrant out of Platte County for probation violation at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Heidi Oshel, 43, of Pleasant Valley Trail for misdemeanor giving false identity and possession/use of a controlled substance, and on a felony warrant out of Platte County for bond violation at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
William L. Barnes, 40, of Greenfield Court on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday at Taft Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Gloria L. Landeroz, 39, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Warren Avenue.
Robert V. Tennant, 36, of Adams Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
James A. Hampton, 63, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant out of Ada County, Idaho, for probation violation, and a felony warrant out of Canyon County, Idaho, for criminal possession of a financial transaction card at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Desiree A. Lucero, 32, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000), a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, and misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
William R. Tallerdy, 38, of Fifth Avenue for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Paul A. King, 64, of Lincolnway on a felony U.S. Marshals Service hold at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael A. Young, 29, of High Side Trail on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
