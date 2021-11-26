Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gaberiel M. Romero, 29, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County at 8:14 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Chase B. Vinton, 18, of Whitman, Nebraska, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Belaire Avenue.
Olga H. Duffy, 50, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Sean M. Footh, 31, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 11:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 85.
Fabian V. Carrera, 20, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and probation violation at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Avenue C-4.
Robert J. Sanchez, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Wayne E. Rosson, 53, of Cabot Road, Burns for felony motor vehicle theft at 5:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Brandi J. Stringer, 41, of East Prosser Road for felony forgery (making) at 10:37 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Phet Y, 51, of San Diego, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and attempt and conspire at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Sirivanh Bounkong, 55, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and attempt and conspire at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Chanthavong Bounkong, 59, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver and attempt and conspire at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Randolph K. Urquidez, 62, of Pine Bluffs for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and driving with a suspended license, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Miller Street.
Aeolian F. Curtis, 26, of West Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI with a child passenger, driving with a suspended license and speeding, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Weld County, Colorado, at 8:05 p.m. Monday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Shaya M. Jones, 25, of West Prosser Road for felony wrongful taking or disposing of property at 6:07 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Walker Road.
John F. Lewis, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Campbell County at 10:14 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 8 on northbound Interstate 25.