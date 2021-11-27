Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
John J. Carrera Jr., 24, of Williams Street on a felony warrant for possession of LSD and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of cocaine at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Michael S. Culver, 37, of Whitney Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense) at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Sparks Road.
Charlene N. Holomon, 34, transient, on a felony warrant out of Summit County, Colorado, at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Jonathan Maes, 40, of East 12th Street on a felony warrant for parole violation at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Zain T. Burdine, 19, of Torrington for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, improper turn signal and no proof of liability insurance at 2:53 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Ruben M. Hernandez, 24, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Jordyn D. Duran, 27, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor giving false identity at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Shelly R. Langley, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Weld County, Colorado, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 30, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and interfering/obstructing, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Carey Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Robert S. Lovato, 31, of Murray Road for felony theft, misdemeanor theft and driving without a license at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Sunridge Drive.
Rick J. Wickert, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Gabriel R. Martinez, 29, of East 10th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply, failure to pay, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia (deliver), possession of open container, fleeing/eluding and no registration at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Nikki A. Johnson, 41, of Drew Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Martin A. Martinez, 29, of Factor Lane on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Murray Road.
Daniel O. Lujan, 30, of Northglenn, Colorado, on a misdemeanor court order at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tyler T. Fleming, 30, transient, for felony forgery (making) and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 2:03 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shaydon G. Spraker, 27, of 16th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 1:13 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Richard A. Wise, 38, of Aurora, Colorado, for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 7:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Walker Lane.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Y. Phet, 51, of San Diego for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver, and attempt and conspire at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Sirivanh Bounkong, 55, of Green Bay, Wis., for felony possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver, and attempt and conspire at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Randolph K. Urquidez, 61, of Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and driving with a suspended license, and on two misdemeanor warrants for DUI (alcohol) and a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Miller Street in Pine Bluffs.