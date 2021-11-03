Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Pete A. Rodriguez, 37, of Westminster, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and East 11th Street.
Phillip L. Kaushagen, 41, of Wheatland for felony possession of methamphetamine, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Platte County and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Bradley A. Faraci, 21, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant at 6:36 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property, public intoxication and refusing to obey at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Cody N. Todd, 26, of Missile Drive for felony motor vehicle theft at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Missile Drive.
Stephanie R. Jackson, 33, of Dalcour Drive for misdemeanor violation of a court order at 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Jailene A. Romero, 22, of Mountain Road for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury), misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor assault (battery) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Priscilla D. Taylor, 35, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor theft at 3:02 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Brandon D. Starkey, 34, of West Ninth Street for misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Koriena N. Fantetti, 40, of Darnell Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:51 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Michael P. Dye, 45, of Broken Wheel Court on misdemeanor warrants for probation revocation out of Campbell County and probation violation out of Converse County at 1:51 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Gus Musgrave, 26, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East 23rd Street.
Keith Foley, 32, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Campstool Road and Livingston Avenue.
Selene A. Eagle, 32, of Kornegay Court for misdemeanor child neglect (adequate care), driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a child passenger, possession of an open container, no liability insurance, stop sign violation and no registration at 7:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sheridan Street and Hilltop Avenue.
Toby M. Carter, 40, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Platte County at 12:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
John D. Heathcock, 49, of Stinson Avenue on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jodi G. Nelson, 43, of Ashford Drive on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 11:32 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Laci D. Watters, 38, of Richardson Court for felony theft, and on two felony warrants for a civil violation and probation revocation through Laramie County District Court at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Selene A. Eagle, 32, of Country West Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 42, of War Admiral Road on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Henri S. Orozco, 40, of Rooks Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:24 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Brian J. Andreas, 67, of Allison Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane at 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Allen S. Hammer, 62, of Drew Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to comply and failure to pay at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 42, of War Admiral Road on a felony warrant for theft at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Isaac D. James, 28, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Erving Bujanda, 22, of Missile Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:30 a.m. Friday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base Gate 5.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jorge A. Blanco Garcia, 19, of an unknown address for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, two felony counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of alcohol under age 21 and following too closely at 6 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 370 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Tyzell S. Harvey, 25, of Greybull Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:12 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Greeley Highway and Fox Farm Road.
Mario Orduna, 31, of Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding, lane use violation, signal violation and driving onto a controlled-access highway at 1:06 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nationway and Henderson Drive.