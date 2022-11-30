Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Shannon J. Kronberger, 49, of Oxford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Paula D. Bell, 43, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:08 p.m. Monday at East 22nd Street and House Avenue.
Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Dillon Avenue.
Ray P. Robinson, 60, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and refusing to obey at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Dylan T. Cranmore, 39, of Wild Rose Trail for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Kelly J. Koritnik, 41, of Drummond Avenue for misdemeanor assault (battery) at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Laramie Street.
Willis T. Yazzie, 36, transient, on misdemeanor warrants out of Converse County for probation revocation at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Tyler J. Hill, 25, of Adams Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Angel V. Herrera, 26, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Kathy K. Nelson, 45, transient, for misdemeanor violent/tumultuous acts, disturbing the peace and public intoxication at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Amanda M. Roberts, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:07 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Yazmin A. Moreno, 19, of Carey Avenue for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 9:09 p.m. Nov. 23 at East Pershing Boulevard and Wills Road.
David Carreto, 54, of East Lincolnway for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) at 11:55 a.m. Nov. 23 at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Myrtle H. O’Banion, 51, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 3:25 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Randall J. Regensberg, 33, address redacted, for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a redacted address.
Matthew L. Weber, 39, of Stinson Avenue for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000), and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, driving with a suspended license, interference with a peace officer without injury, possession of a controlled substance (pill form) and possession of a powdery substance at 8:06 a.m. Sunday at West Third Street and Annie Morgan Court.
Lynn A. Martinez, 42, of Seventh Street for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill form), possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer without injury, and on a felony warrant for parole violation at 7:27 a.m. Sunday at West Third Street and Annie Morgan Court.
Angelo M. Lopez, 25, of Blues Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (controlled substance) and speeding at 2:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West College Drive.
Ricky A. Bell, 57, of Mountain Shadow Lane for misdemeanor DUI (subsequent conviction) at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Spring Creek Road.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 45, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Chaderick C. Warneke, 46, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 10:49 p.m. Nov. 23 on northbound Interstate 25 in Laramie County.
James F. Milatzo, 44, of Otto Road for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Wayne Snelling, 43, of East 10th Street for felony failure to register as a sex offender, on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dustin M. Huff, 38, of East Eighth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal, more than 3 grams); on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear; on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay; on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (second offense); and on two misdemeanor warrants for probation revocation at 6:24 a.m. Monday at the Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center on I-25.
Luis V. Mata Larrazolo, 53, of Holmes Street for misdemeanor driving while suspended for DUI and driving within a required ignition interlock device at an unreported time on Monday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.