Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trey R. Watson, 29, transient, for felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 18, of East Eighth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and four separate misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding; driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license; no proof of liability insurance; and expired or improper registration at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fremont Avenue and East Eighth Street.
Vern Tennant, 34, of East Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and misdemeanor resisting arrest at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Keith R. Garcia, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of heroin through the United States Marshal’s Service at 9 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Timothy A. Zacharias, 37, of House Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply, for felony theft of more than $1,000 and for two separate misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Maria P. Price, 56, of East Lincolnway for felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Brianna L. Parry, 20, of Eagle Drive for four separate misdemeanor charges of interfering and obstructing; underage buying, selling, possessing, consuming or soliciting of alcohol; public intoxication; and resisting arrest at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Zachary R. Parry, 28, of Eagle Drive for four separate misdemeanor charges of public intoxication; resisting arrest; interfering and obstructing; and having an open container of alcohol at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Donavan D. Studer, 22, transient, for felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two separate misdemeanor warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear at midnight Saturday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 10th Street.
Anthony D. Gardea, 36, of Greeley Highway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and two separate misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Windwood Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Krystal K. Pate, 35, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Richard T. Weaver, 57, of Sunridge Street on a court order for a second driving under the influence (DUI) charge at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kevin A. Nolan, 31, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor DUI and a broken brake light at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Warren Avenue.
Kent A. Brown, 49, of Bluegrass Circle on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth B. Crank, 21, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for simple assault at 8:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Horace L. Woodard Jr., 36, of Avenue C for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Gabriel A. Roybal, 35, of 31st Street on a felony warrant for a probation violation at 12:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 29, of East Prosser Road on a felony warrant for a probation violation at 3:07 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Allen L. Wolf, 58, of East Prosser Road for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony sale or delivery of methamphetamine at 10:32 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tommy R. Lytten II, 45, of Toledo, Ohio, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 4:49 p.m. Monday at mile marker 371 on eastbound Interstate 80.