Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicole M. Jenkins, 36, of Stagecoach Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Carter Road.
Sandra A. Paiva, 56, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Leo P. Montoya Jr., 52, of Billings, Montana, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery and two misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jared R. Vaughn, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Lincolnway and Maxwell Avenue.
Samuel J. Acker, 40, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Drew A. Moore, 34, transient, for misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 32, transient, for misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Paula D. Bell, 43, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, shoplifting (under $100) and public intoxication at 6 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Vandehei Avenue.
Shelly R. Langley, 58, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity, and on a felony warrant out of Colorado for an unnamed charge at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Andrew L. Johnson, 40, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and possession of marijuana (under 1/4 oz.), and on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Nationway.
William J. Schubert, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Zachary E. Kowalak, 38, of Powderhouse Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:51 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Erik Ginalick, 42, of Jaker Court for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Matthew S. Rose, 32, of West Fifth Street on warrants for the following felony charges: burglary, identity theft (fraud), three counts of motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), seven counts of forgery (uttering, passing) and probation violation at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jaydon G. Chambers, 24, of East Prosser Road on a felony warrant out of Utah for public order violation at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Michael M. Orosco, 55, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyrell J. Raya, 26, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua E. Anderson Jr., 30, of King Arthur Way on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, and a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob A. Blatchford, 41, of Florence, Arizona, on a warrant for felony burglary, felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) and felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Craig A. McMullen, 45, of Wayne Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, subsequent conviction) at 1:08 p.m. Monday at Roundtop Road and Rucker Road.
Amanda M. Buss, 37, of Pasadena Drive for felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 9 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Paul S. Munoz, 36, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 2 on northbound Interstate 25.
Justin R. Hopka, 49, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, third in 10 years), operating vehicle without ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 6 on Interstate 80 Service Road.