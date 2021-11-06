Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:06 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Clinton W. Palmer, 24, of Mills on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to register as a sex offender out of Natrona County at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Interstate 25.
Brandi J. Mead, 41, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Southwest Drive.
Andrew D. Carlson, 28, of Carlson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:46 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Clinton C. Williams, 36, transient, for felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor heroin possession at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.; and for felony property destruction, on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Natrona County at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Kristi Kortum, 24, of King Arthur Way for two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Antonio J. Landeroz, 20, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation revocation at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on felony warrants for second-degree attempted murder and theft at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Rachel V. Hernandez, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan B. Reilly, 39, of House Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Jaden J. Withrow, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Randall Avenue and Ames Court.
Rene M. Armijo, 55, of East 21st Street on a felony warrant for driving under the influence out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Ryan R. Jenkins, 41, of East 18th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Dystin T. Foster, 27, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Storey Boulevard.
Brent W. Henry, 34, of East 26th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) with a child passenger, DUI (subsequent conviction), child endangering (health), reckless driving, duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property, possession of an open container and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Gabriel Drive.
Jesse L. Wright, 40, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Windmill Road.
Danny L. Ewing, 68, of Williams Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and Randall Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Grayson B. Veniegas, 24, of Williams Street for felony child abuse (physical with major injury, responsible for welfare) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:02 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Garrell K. James, 31, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor court order at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
David H. Alarcon, 65, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Brandon D. Starkey, 34, of West Ninth Street on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 9:22 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jason D. Stratton, unknown age, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) and property destruction at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Lampman Court.
Kiram S. Crowder, 48, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua E. Anderson Jr., 29, of King Arthur Way on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam R. Schmidt, 37, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Janet L. Montoya, 50, of East Jefferson Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Samuel M. Garcia, 35, of Williams Street on misdemeanor warrants for theft, failure to comply, domestic battery and breach of peace at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Larz J. Downey, 23, of Henderson Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Bradley A. Faraci, 21, transient, on a felony NCIC hold at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Joseph N. Paredes, 28, of an unknown address on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nationway and U.S. Highway 30.
Mark B. Lohman Jr., 36, of an unknown address on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nationway and U.S. Highway 30.
Donald R. Fresquez, 48, of Cheyenne Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd.
Erik L. Cogar, 32, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, driving with a suspended license, lane use violation and speeding in a construction zone at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 361 on westbound Interstate 80.
Cetan Ducheneaux, 21, of Kyle, South Dakota, on a misdemeanor warrant for simple domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and narcotics out of Goshen County at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.