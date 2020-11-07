Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jaydon G. Chambers, 22, transient, on a felony warrant for a parole violation at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Blake W. Medina, 30, of Dorsey Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Akmir L. Brown, 26, of Arvada, Colorado, for felony introduction of a controlled substance into a jail and five separate misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI); possession of marijuana; failure to maintain lane; having a suspended driver’s license; and having an altered plate, sticker or permit at 1:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Interstate 80 Service Road and County Road 140.
Michael P. Anderson, 40, transient, on a felony warrant for theft of more than $1,000 at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Sarah L. Romero, 27, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Kenneth J. Latham, 21, of Atlantic Drive for felony forgery-uttering, misdemeanor false reporting of a crime and three misdemeanor charges of check fraud at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Westland Road.