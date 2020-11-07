Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jaydon G. Chambers, 22, transient, on a felony warrant for a parole violation at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:

Blake W. Medina, 30, of Dorsey Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Akmir L. Brown, 26, of Arvada, Colorado, for felony introduction of a controlled substance into a jail and five separate misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI); possession of marijuana; failure to maintain lane; having a suspended driver’s license; and having an altered plate, sticker or permit at 1:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Interstate 80 Service Road and County Road 140.

Michael P. Anderson, 40, transient, on a felony warrant for theft of more than $1,000 at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Sarah L. Romero, 27, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.

Kenneth J. Latham, 21, of Atlantic Drive for felony forgery-uttering, misdemeanor false reporting of a crime and three misdemeanor charges of check fraud at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Westland Road.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus