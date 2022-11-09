Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, failure to identify self and refusing to obey at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Parkview Drive.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus