Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jesse J. Kraft, 31, of an unknown Cheyenne address for being a felon in possession of a weapon at 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Donald L. Akers, 49, of Campstool Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Bent Avenue; and for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 9 p.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and Morrie Avenue.
Tenisha K. Washington, 39, of 16th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 12:39 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Alexander Zabalza, 52, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and House Avenue.
Austin J. Vanderbloom, 32, of Willshire Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:10 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Matthew S. Pruitt, 18, of East 14th Street on a felony warrant for possession of a deadly weapon with intent and a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Anne M. Mawk, 33, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear and contempt of court out of Montezuma County, Colorado, at 5:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Charles R. Smith, 49, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Dominique J. McCray, 28, of Henderson Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:10 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Robert V. Peele, 47, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey, unlawful entry into a house and being violent/tumultuous to property at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Cortney S. Mitchell, 46, of East 21st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Dylan T. Cranmore, 38, of Wild Rose Trail for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 3:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Converse Avenue.
Ronnie C. Galyon, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Platte County at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Jeremy D. Woods, 28, of Williams Street for misdemeanor shoplifting and on a warrant out of Platte County at 11:45 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Daniel L. Snow, 45, of Carter Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Stephanie A. Martz, 43, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Anthony J. Gello, 35, of Akes Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for bond revocation at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kristin R. Wallace, 38, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:38 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4200 block of Rawlins Street.
Kevin A. McGregor, 58, of West 17th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 1:32 p.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of Bent Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Ray P. Robinson, 59, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 2100 block of Albany Avenue.
John J. Carrera Jr., 24, of Williams Street on a felony warrant for possession of LSD and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of cocaine at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Michael S. Culver, 37, of Whitney Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 3300 block of Sparks Road.
Megan M. Loehr, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 4 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gaberiel M. Romero, 29, of Rawlins on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie County District Court at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Ernesto J.P. Mata, 42, of Cody Lane on a felony court order at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Alex P. Foster, 36, of Rainbow Road for felony fleeing/eluding, felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), on felony warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 17th Street.
Branden J. Thompson, 36, of County Road 210 on a misdemeanor court order at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kyle S. Rutherford, 29, of South Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and a stop sign violation at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Jennifer L. Kallevig, 41, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
David R. Aguirre Jr., 35, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for domestic battery (greater than two convictions in under 10 years), a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:08 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeremiah J. Silvesan, 19, of Stinson Avenue for a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 10:06 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathaniel Johnson, 33, of Avenue C on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:57 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Jessica A. Stewart, 40, of Second Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of County Road 215.
Lisa M. Gish, 41, of Mary Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:55 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Tyler E. Neighbors, 38, of West First Avenue for a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 11:28 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Lauren C. Smith, 60, of Whitney Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 8:38 p.m. Monday at mile marker 366 on U.S. Highway 30.
Paul J. Penney, 48, of Sheridan for misdemeanor speeding, driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, interference with a peace officer and open container in a moving vehicle at 10:38 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of County Road 123.
Zachariah S. Shaw, 48, of West 24th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Greeley Highway and West Fox Farm Road.
Lawrence E. Thomas, 69, of County Road 120 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 7 p.m. Friday at mile marker 1 on Wyoming Highway 211.
Gerald G. Christ, 45, of McKinley Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 6:11 p.m. Friday at mile marker 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Aleksandar Kasalica, 30, of Grants Pass, Oregon, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 6 on southbound Interstate 25.
Carmen M. Blackmon, 58, of Fishing Bridge for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license (second offense) and lack of title/registration, and on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at mile marker 12 on northbound Interstate 25.