Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Andrew A. Apodaca, 39, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (over $300), possession of a controlled substance (any amount) and possession of marijuana (over 1/4 oz.) at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Sarena L. Like, 18, of Range Line Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (any amount) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Dale E. Dalby, 53, of East 11th Street for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, refusing to obey, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael I. Robin Sr., 42, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (any amount), fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, refusing to obey, no proof of liability insurance, driving without a valid license, no vehicle registration and headlight violation at 7:52 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
Stetson A. Hensley, 29, address redacted, for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury, and on a felony warrant for an unidentified offense at 2:20 p.m. Thursday at an unidentified location.
Rosemary C. Gonzales, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office for felony theft (greater than $1,000), and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Garrett D. Rust, 22, of East Fifth Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Daniel T. Coleman, 33, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Patricia M. Lawton, 46, of Lunsford Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of East 11th Street.
Amber R. Norman, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Missile Drive.
Kenneth D. Armijo Jr., 38, of Dodge Court on two misdemeanor warrants through Laramie County District Court for civil violations at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 bock of East 23rd Street.
Kevin P. Jones, 52, of Lonesome Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination controlled substance and alcohol), interference with a peace officer without injury, careless driving and driving without a valid license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Alexander Quiles Jr., 37, of King Arthur Way on two misdemeanor warrants through Laramie County District Court for civil violations, and misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Kevin D. Brown, 62, transient, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Ernesto Duran, 54, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday at East Lincolnway and Omaha Road.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 35, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and refusing to obey at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jason E. Degen, 45, transient, on a felony warrant for domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in 10 years) at 12:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Steven R. Brown, 55, of Gillette on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Danny K. Rogers, 33, of Cheyenne (unspecified address) on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 7:32 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian K. Brock, 47, of Longmont, Colorado, for felony theft from building (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Natrona Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Harley D. Goulden, 21, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kevin F. Jordan, 62, of Burns on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at East Fox Farm Road and North Avenue B-4.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Timothy J. Wingo, 46, of Longmont, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Colorado for failure to comply at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 1.6 on Old Yellowstone Road.