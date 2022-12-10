Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Andrew A. Apodaca, 39, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (over $300), possession of a controlled substance (any amount) and possession of marijuana (over 1/4 oz.) at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

