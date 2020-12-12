Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kagan C. Meyer Jr., 19, of Pierce Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft and being a minor of the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Robert Rodriguez, 34, of Windwood Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Myers Court.
David L. Lone Bear, 37, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor failure to comply at 12 a.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Sawyer N. Morrison, 28, of Fifth Street for four misdemeanor charges: interfering/obstructing; public intoxication; disturbance of peace; and fighting/riotous conduct at 8:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Julia E. Tate, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West Lincolnway.
Linda D. Erwin, 56, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
Calvin J. Aubin, 31, transient, on several misdemeanor warrants: four for failure to appear, three for failure to comply, two for domestic battery, one for reckless endangerment, one for battery-touching in a rude manner, and a warrant out of Natrona County at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Carl J. Coons, 47, of Myers Court for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Crook Avenue.
Kelly R. Bingham, 32, of Charles Street for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house and misdemeanor rude, improper or indecent behavior at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Luther Place.
Brett W. Murray, 30, of Hirst Street for several misdemeanor charges: refusing to obey; resisting arrest; failing to yield to an emergency vehicle; not having a driver’s license; driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI); and possession of methamphetamine at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Israel Zegiel, 39, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Robert A. Trefren, 36, of Fort Meade, South Dakota, on a court order at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Stuart J. Lindahl, 34, of Gillette, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for escape from detention at 7:34 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 35, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:10 p.m. at the Laramie County jail.
Charles E. Head, 43, of Road 229 on a court order at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jayson J. Mullen, 24, transient, on a court order at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, on several misdemeanor warrants: theft; driving without headlights; fleeing/eluding; careless driving; driving under suspension (subsequent violations); and interference with a peace officer at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph B. Boyke, 32, of Dayshia Lane for felony violation of a protection order (stalking) and seven misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 63, of East Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
William L. Dolan, 26, of Wayne Road for felony incapable of safely driving (fourth offense within 10 years), misdemeanor driving under suspension and speeding at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 359 on eastbound Interstate 80.