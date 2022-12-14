Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dominique J. McCray, 29, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor resisting arrest, refusing to obey and violent-tumultuous to property at 3:01 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Amanda R. Angell, 25, of Kelley Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 1:39 a.m. Sunday at Kelley Drive and Deming Boulevard.
Jason A. Mullen, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Mackenzie A. Shields, 32, of Copperville Road for felony burglary, felony destruction of property and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Commons Drive.
Gabrielle J. Robinson, 23, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, expired/improper registration, headlight equipment and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:20 p.m. Saturday at Deming Drive and Reed Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and resisting arrest at 6:26 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Richard E. Tafoya III, 41, of Greybull Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 5 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Joshua A. Reid, 30, of 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:50 a.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and East 19th Street.
Evia J. Lawrence, 36, of Denver for misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug at 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
Chelsea L. Roberts, 32, of Charles Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without warrant at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Rachel Renfro, 48, of Prairie Hills Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:50 p.m. Friday at Evans Avenue and East 18th Street.
Andrew M. Glaub, 31, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 15th Street.
June Derksen, 52, transient, for misdemeanor disturbance of the peace and two misdemeanor counts of refusing to obey at 6:38 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Carey Avenue.
Sandra A. Paiva, 57, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Cleophus G. Moore, 36, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:10 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Christa L. Yellow Boy, 38, of Pine Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:31 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Anthony D. Dorn, 29, of Sunridge Drive for felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman (minor injury, no weapon), felony child abuse (physical-minor injury: responsible for welfare) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:27 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sunridge Drive.
Brad J. Baker, 38, of Artesian Road for misdemeanor DUI at 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jennifer L. Hardtke, 46, of Cribbon Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, failure to appear and failure to comply at 2:40 p.m. Friday at West Fourth Street and Cribbon Avenue.
Shawn G. Rowland, 47, of Murray Road for misdemeanor breach of peace at 7:40 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Erik A. Ortiz, 22, of 10th Street for misdemeanor DUI at 1:50 a.m. Friday at Avenue D and East Fox Farm Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Westy D. Guill, 35, of Casper for felony possession of steroids, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of THC at 4:37 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 25 on northbound Interstate 25.