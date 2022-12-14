Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Dominique J. McCray, 29, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor resisting arrest, refusing to obey and violent-tumultuous to property at 3:01 a.m. Sunday at his residence.


Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

