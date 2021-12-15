Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Hugo Campos, 32, of Everett, Washington, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
James R. Foster Jr., 44, of Morrie Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:20 p.m. Saturday at Morrie Avenue and East First Street.
Charles E. Moronese, 37, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 1:39 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Britney L. Breazeale, 19, of Gettysburg Drive on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 8 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Shawntell K. Byrnes, 22, of Pershing Point on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 4:38 p.m. Friday at East Pershing Boulevard and Taft Avenue.
Byron W. Tucker, 54, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and three counts of shoplifting at 12:56 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 34, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
Christian A. Chaparro, 34, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Edwin L. Norton, 63, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
James E. Turnage-Rehbein, 41, of West Lincolnway for driving with an expired license and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for driving while license suspended (second offense) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Warren Avenue and East 23rd Street.
Georgia K. Robinson, 51, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Justin McMartin, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:54 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dominick J. Green, 31, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:25 a.m. Thursday at Carbon Avenue and East 11th Street.
Cirino G. Cruz Gomez, 39, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), improper right turn and interfering/obstructing at 2:55 a.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Seymour Avenue.
Matthew S. Miller, 36, of West Lincolnway on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 11:10 p.m. Dec. 8 at Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road.
Chairrity N. Meehan, 33, of Adams Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 8 at her residence.
Patrick C. Stigen, 59, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Taysia S. Leyo, 20, of Melton Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Bryon A. Gamble, 34, of 19th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Bridget Copley, 57, of 10th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 2400 block of Warren Avenue.
Charles Anaya, 30, of Gopp Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 2400 block of Warren Avenue.
Matthew D. Moore, 34, transient, on felony warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property and public intoxication at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at CRMC.
Christopher A. Montoya, 39, of Dillon Avenue for felony sale or delivery of methamphetamine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 200 block of Stinson Avenue.
Selene A. Eagle, 32, of Rawlins on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jose A. Leon-Figueroa, 20, of Appletree Lane for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Legacy Parkway and Samuel Lane.
Scott K. Jackson, 35, of Richardson Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1 a.m. Dec. 7 at Dillon Avenue and West 26th Street.
Patrick M. Cowan, 59, of Missile Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Dillon Avenue and West Lincolnway.
James Latham, 45, of Taft Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation, theft and contempt of court at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 6 at Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Patrick M. Jimenez, 35, of Third Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and shoplifting at 5:17 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Brooklyn L. Bymer, 19, of East 22nd Street on a felony warrant out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska, for unauthorized use of a credit card at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at her residence.
Tyler Lewis, 27, of Arkel Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 6 at East Fifth Street and Evans Avenue.
Brandilynn J. Daugherty, 23, of Little Valley Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 1000 block of South College Drive.
David L. Dye, 48, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of marijuana at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.