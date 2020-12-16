Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Charles M. Carsten, 32, of Central Avenue for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of heroin, misdemeanor theft (shoplifting) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor refusing to obey and misdemeanor resisting arrest at 12:13 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Christina D. Gallegos, 37, of West College Drive for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of East Ninth Street.
Desiree D. Reno, 34, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Michael J. Conroy, 42, of East Four Mile Road for three misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order and on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Westedt and Stewart roads.
Anastasia A. Hetrick, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and on a misdemeanor municipal warrant for failure to comply at 4:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.
Bradley A. Faraci, 20, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for violation of a court order out of Reno, Nevada, at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nathaniel J. Garcia, 20, of Aurora, Colorado, on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft and four misdemeanor warrants for possession of marijuana, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Anthony C. C. Garcia, 30, of Laporte, Colorado, on two felony warrants for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Giovanni J. Trevino, 22, of Terry Ranch Road on a court order at 11:08 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael B. Garton, 37, of College Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:20 p.m. Friday at his residence.
William L. Dolan, 26, of Wayne Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:48 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Richard D. Munoz Jr., 34, of Sundance Lane for misdemeanor domestic battery and two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Murray Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rashelle J. Foos, 30, of Riverton, Wyoming, for felony child abduction, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI) with a child in the vehicle, misdemeanor child endangerment and not using a child restraint, a misdemeanor, at 10 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 342 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Thomas Dyson, 41, of Flaming Gorge Avenue for several misdemeanor charges: DUI (third in 10 years); driving under suspension; unsafe lane use; expired registration; and careless driving at 7:40 p.m. Friday at mile marker 362 on eastbound Interstate 80.