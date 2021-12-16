Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jacob R. Lehr, 35, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 6:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
David H. Alarcon, 65, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:53 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Dyllon B. Haines, 27, of Ripon, California, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 2:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East College Drive.
Jericho A. Housman, 43, of 21st Street for felony failure to register as a sex offender and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for trespassing at 2 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Roy Stahlbush, 58, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol and wrong way per traffic control device at 8:51 p.m. Dec. 9 at Warren Avenue and East 17th Street.
Brad A. Slizeski, 60, of Juliana Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jacob S. Garcia, 32, of Cheyenne Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Laramie County jail.
Corey L. Monpas, 28, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Laramie County jail; also arrested on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for possession of a controlled substance and interference with a peace officer at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the jail.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 32, of Spencer Drive on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:15 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Laramie County jail.
Thomas E. Leverette, 49, of 18th Street on a felony warrant for a probation and parole violation at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Paul B. Lopez Jr., 37, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Anthony D. Dorn, 28, of Sunridge Drive on five misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and three misdemeanor warrants for civil violations at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 800 block of Sunridge Drive.
Justin E. McMartin, 43, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 7:47 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 30.
Travis J. Parmer, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:36 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 700 block of East College Drive.
Christopher P. Palmer, 36, of Laramie on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 11:12 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Laramie County jail.
Laura J. Barber, 26, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:08 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Laramie County jail.
Tyler W. Nichols, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor city court order at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Laramie County jail; and on a misdemeanor court order at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 7 at the jail.
Ronald K. Gillis, 55, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:01 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sundance Drive and Avenue C.
Gabriel C. Motley, 44, of Parkview Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Laramie County jail.
Raymond Paddock, 64, of West Prosser Road on a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest without warrant at 10:04 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jesika L. Yates, 27, of Billings, Montana, on three felony warrants out of Billings for endangering the welfare of children, as well as felony warrants for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jamie J.G. Jennings, 42, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Friday at mile marker 7.8 on Wyoming Highway 212 (College Drive).
Donald A. Tyner, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (commercial driver operating with a 0.04% BAC or more) at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at mile marker 6.3 on northbound Interstate 25 (Port of Entry).
Michael D. Sweeny, 43, of Denver on a felony warrant out of Denver for failure to appear at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 7 at mile marker 22 on northbound Interstate 25.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Haley M. Lohman, 31, of Akron, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for simple battery at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 700 block of Parsons Avenue in Pine Bluffs.
Michael L. Lohman, 31, of Akron, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form and on a misdemeanor warrant for simple battery at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 700 block of Parsons Avenue in Pine Bluffs.